Jennifer Garner shows support to ‘Spy Daddy’ Victor Garber in loving note

Jennifer Garner never stopped supporting on-screen dad and long-time friend Victor Garber.

The Alias actors, who co-starred on the hit 2001 drama series, had a heartwarming reunion at Garber’s Off-Broadway play Love Letters.

Posting to her Instagram on Sunday, the 13 Going on 30 star revealed that she went to see Garber for his final performance of Love Letters at the Irish Repertory Theatre over the weekend.

The post, which also features Succession actress J. Smith Cameron, shows Garner and Garber embracing as they smile warmly at the camera.

“If you are my person and you are on stage I’ll do what I can to see you,” the Emmy-winning actress captioned the photo. “@therealvictorgarber is my person,” she then adoringly declared.

The 51-year-old actress also gave a shout out to Cameron, who co-starred with Garber in the tragic-comic play written by A.R Gurney.

Garber, 74, and garner played father and daughter in the 2001 action thriller Alias, for which Garner won her first and only Emmy.

Ever since the show ended its run in 2005, the duo has been showing up to support each other’s work, such as when Garner visited the theater actor in a 2018 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!

For his part, Garber shared the same photo on his Instagram, captioning it, “Last night a surprise visit at Irish Rep Theatre.”

Garner popped into the comments and quipped, “I wouldn’t miss seeing you on stage, my Stage Daddy. I love you, @therealvictorgarber. You and J.Smith were *chef’s kiss.*”