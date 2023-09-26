Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘stage’ an accidental baby name reveal

The Kardashian clan’s name reveal theatrics continue with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s “accidental” name reveal for their soon-to-be-born baby boy being the latest rendition.

In a since-deleted baby shower post, a friend of the oldest Kardashian sister shared a seemingly innocent snap of a wishing tree.

However, hawk-eyed fans acted quickly, with one sharing a zoomed-in picture of the notes to Reddit.

The otherwise blurry note lead with, “May baby Rocky…”

As Redditors poured in with their thoughts on the name, however, some users noted that the reality TV family is too calculated to make such a mistake.

“Hard to believe they would be this careless though. Maybe they have a fake name to use so it’s not leaked,” wrote one commenter.

“I think they’re too staged to ever reveal the name early,” noted another.

Meanwhile, some fans speculated that the note actually states “Poochy,” misread as “Rocky,” alluding to Kourtney’s brand Poosh, as the Disney-themed Sunday gathering actually turned out to be a Poosh event disguised as a baby shower.

Notably, Barker previously expressed his fondness of the name Rocky in an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk in July, much to his daughter Alabama Barker’s disdain, citing his love for the iconic movie as well as for Suicidal Tendencies’ guitarist Rocky George.

In fact, the Blink-182 drummer had been set on this name for a while, as he commented in June that “I already know his name” under Kourtney’s maternity pictures post.