Taylor Swift ‘having fun’ with Travis Kelce in ‘early days of romance’

Taylor Swift appears to be in the Lavender Haze of romance with Travis Kelce as the couple take things slow.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 33, and the NFL athlete, also 33, broke the internet after they were both seen leaving the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game together in a Getaway Car.

However, insiders reveal that the pair is in early stages of romance.

“They’re just hanging out, and there’s no pressure,” a source told People Magazine. “They’re having fun.”

The insider further added that this was the first time the Karma singer had met Kelce’s mom and dad and “everyone was enjoying themselves.”

“She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family,” the source said.

Swift and Kelce romance had been building up since a couple of weeks. The romance specially made waves after Kelce openly alluded to the idea of dating the musician.

In a resurfaced 2012 interview with Extra, the Love Story singer previously joked about having low expectation from the men she dates. “Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention as far as guys,” she said. “Like, I can’t remember, so I guess there hasn’t been anything.”

She continued, “Which is good, so it’s, like, easier, the bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy.”

Looks like Kelce managed to grab her attention with his elaborate gesture.