Alia Bhatt to co-produce film Jigra with Karan Johar: ‘Coming full circle’

Alia Bhatt drops the teaser of her upcoming movie Jigra which she will co-produce with Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt announced to co-produce an upcoming Dharma Productions movie, Jigra alongside her mentor, Karan Johar.



The actress who recently made her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, dropped the teaser of her upcoming venture on Instagram.

The 30-year-old reminisced her memorable journey with Dharma Productions, recalling her debut as an actor to producing a movie with them.



"From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started,” the Gangubai actress wrote.



Along with the production duties, Bhatt also expressed her immense excitement of performing the challenging character in an upcoming film.



She added, "Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward."



Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024.



