Chrissy Teigen dishes out ‘a big regret’ regarding 2013 nuptials to John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has recently revealed what she felt bad about her wedding to husband John Legend back in 2013.



Speaking to E! News, the cookbook author, who just renewed her vows with hubby Legend, expressed her desire to pen her own pledge to her husband 10 years ago.

“That's been like, a big regret of mine,” said the 37-year-old.

It is reported that the couple went to Lake Como along with their four children to celebrate second wedding earlier this month.

“We were like, well, we’re gonna rewrite them and say them because I have a big hang-up that I didn't write my own vows [in 2013], because I was so nervous and just insecure and stuff so I didn't,” stated Teigen.

Sharing her thoughts on anniversary, Teigen added, “So if anything, it was a chance to redo it and be with people we love, and it worked.”

Reflecting on the getaway, Teigen remarked, “I looked over at him, and he was like, his eyes were like, filled with water,' she recalled. 'It was amazing. It was so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Teigen also gave a peek into her vacation trip and wrote in the caption, “I have so many things to share from this insanely perfect and emotional weekend but I still have not been able to put all my thoughts together. All I can muster up right now is that I am so grateful for our friends, our family and our lives.”