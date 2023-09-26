Jada Pinkett Smith wishes Will Smith ‘growth, acceptance, and joy’ for 55th birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith had nothing but gratitude for husband Will Smith for his 55th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Jada celebrated her husband-of-28-years and their family of five with a throwback photo featuring the couple cradling their shared children Jada and Willow with one arm and side-hugging Will’s son from his previous marriage, Trey, with the other.

“Willard, I am so glad you were born on this day,” the caption read. “Without you, I would not have experiences the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family,” the Red Table Talk hostess declared under the black-and-white family portrait from back then.

She further expressed her gratitude for the “wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared” on their “Divine assignment,” thanking Will for teaching her how to embrace it all “with a smile.”

“Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance, and joy,” she concluded the heartfelt tribute.

This loving gesture reciprocated Will’s own Instagram tribute to Jada for her birthday a week prior, where the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a carousel of photos featuring highlights from Jada’s past few birthdays.

Interestingly, comments for the Oscar-winner’s post were turned off while those for Jada’s were limited to only the positive ones.

Will, 55, and Jada, 52, met each other on the set of Fresh Prince in 1994. The infamous couple started dating after the Men in Black actor separated from his ex-wife Shree Zampino in 1995, and tied the knot two years later.