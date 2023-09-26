Meghan Markle accused of bad parenting as Archie, Lilibet 'forget' their royal roots

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not met their family for over years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for the way they have been raising their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Sharon Osbourne threw shade at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for keeping their children in the dark about their royal ties as well as depriving them from their extended family.

"They’re fine but their children don’t have any family," Osbourne said.

"No grandparents, no aunts, no uncles, no cousins – there’s nothing."

"Their babies have their mom and dad – they know nothing of their heritage," she added.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan have been on thin ice in terms of their relationship with the royal family as the couple aired their secrets in the form of a memoir, documentary and an explosive Oprah interview.

Osbourne's jibe came after Meghan's father Thomas Markle's begged his daughter to let him see Lilibet and Archie.

"I still haven't seen my grandkids," he told Good Morning Britain.

"I want to see my grandkids, and I think the king would like to see his grandkids as well."

"Put the past behind us, let me see my grandkids," he begged.

"In the state of California, I can actually sue to see them, but I don't want to do that. The other thing is that I’ve done nothing wrong. There is no excuse for her to treat me this way, no excuse to treat the King that way as well. It’s no excuse to treat grandparents that way."