Zendaya cherishes sibling dynamic with late Euphoria castmate Angus Cloud

Zendaya fondly reminisced over the sibling dynamic shared with late castmate Angus Stone both on and off the set of Euphoria.

Talking to People Magazine on Monday, the Spiderman actress recalled, “He felt like a little brother instantly; ironic because we played characters with the exact opposite dynamic.”

The Oscar-winning actress, 27, took pride in watching Cloud come into his own as a “damn good” actor, even though the late actor, who rose to stardom following his debut in Euphoria, “never truly believed it” when Zendaya would compliment him.

“I don’t think a spirit like his could be defined,” the Malcolm and Marie star gushed. “He was one of the most unique and pure hearted people I’ve ever met.”

Cloud, born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, tragically passed away on July 31 due to an “accidental drug overdose.”

The 25-year-old actor joined the cast of HBO’s hit show Euphoria in its first season, playing the character of the loveable and protective drug dealer Fez, who treats Zendaya’s addict character Rue like a little sister.

Creator Levinson, who based the award-winning show on his own struggles as a teenage drug addict, revealed to People that he, along with his wife, took Cloud to rehab after wrapping up filming for the fifth episode of the first season.

Ironically, Cloud, who had hurriedly thrown on Rue’s signature red hoodie, joked, “Oh sh*t, I feel just like Rue.”

Meanwhile, Rue’s actress stated, “I hope he knows how loved he is, how much we miss him and how much better the word is for having felt his glow.”