Friends: Jennifer Anniston starrer forced to ban THIS episode

Jennifer Aniston gets famous for her role in widely acclaimed and praised Friends that was aired during 90's and the sitcom relived the fame after it started streaming on Netflix.

But when the second season episode, The One With The Lesbian Wedding, was prohibited from broadcasting on a select network in the USA, this international fame of the sitcom nearly blew up in the producers' faces.

Early in the run of the show, the producers released an episode that included a lesbian wedding and is said to have sparked debate within the NBC network.

The performers playing Carol, Ross' ex-wife, and Susan, Carol's companion, were Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht in the episode.

The show's creator Marta Kauffman claimed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the network was so terrified of the episode that they had over a hundred operators set up to deal with any complaints from viewers.

In the conversation, Kauffman said: “When we did the lesbian wedding episode of Friends, everybody was up in arms. NBC put 104 operators on for fear of getting a million phone calls. They got two.”

The partnerships on the show were nontraditional and took a more liberal stance towards marriage, having children, and other family-related issues.

The sitcom was also renowned for having Jenifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow's three female stars’ experience unusual pregnancies during the course of the drama.

Jennifer Aniston portrayed Rachel Green, who was the show's key character due to her on-again, off-again love with Ross.