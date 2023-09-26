Taylor Swift fakes romance with Travis Kelce for 'publicity stunt'?

Taylor Swift may have been famous for "meticulously planned and executed PR campaigns" but this time with Travis Kelce things are different than usual and definitely not a "publicity stunt" for the Lover singer.



For the Blank Space crooner, her new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce is "not a fabricated publicity stunt," according to PR experts.

At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the Gorgeous singer was spotted in the crowd with Travis' mother Donna Kelce.

While watching the game from the stands, Taylor was seen expressing his delight after he scored a touchdown. She was later seen leaving the location with Travis in a video that has garnered 11 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The NFL football player also paid homage to the singer by wearing a denim jacket from her merchandise.

Mayah exclusively tells The Mirror more about the blossoming relationship: “Taylor Swift and her team are known for meticulously planned and executed PR campaigns. Taylor understands the power of generating buzz and capturing the public's attention.

“While being photographed with Travis Kelce undoubtedly aligns with her current album release timeline, it is crucial to clarify that their rendezvous is not a fabricated publicity stunt designed solely to promote her music.”

“In my opinion, Travis wearing merchandise from Taylor's 1989 album should be viewed as a delightful coincidence rather than a calculated move,” she added.

Mayah continued: “As a Publicist, I have masterminded many global PR campaigns. Therefore, I know that the success of any campaign lies in the ability to generate organic interest and engagement. Being photographed with Travis has generated global buzz, this is not the primary driver behind the album's promotion.”