Ed Sheeran serenades Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid on couple's 10th anniversary

Ed Sheeran has proven himself a hopeless romantic person as he serenades Courteney Cox and John McDaid with the sweetest nod on their 10th anniversary.

The 32-year-old musician delighted Courteney Cox and her devoted partner Johnny McDaid with a customised rendition of his 2017 hit song Shape of You. In celebration of the couple's tenth wedding anniversary, Sheeran made the thoughtful gift.

Cox, 59, posted a song clip along with love images of her and McDaid, 47, on Instagram. The actress revealed in the text above the images that Sheeran had initially introduced her to Snow Patrol rocker 10 years prior.

In the shared video, Sheeran was spotted sitting with McDaid and Cox as he begins to sing, “I know your heart is falling too. Johnny's in love with your body. And last night, you were in his room. And now his bedsheets smell like you. Every day discovering something brand new. Johnny's beard is the shape of you.”

For this adorable nod, many fans sing praises for Sheeran, and also congratulated the couple in the comment section. One commenter noted, “Awwwww…. So much love!!” while another put heart emojis as the toke on love.

Since 2013, Cox and McDaid have been dating. The couple got engaged in February 2014. The pair broke off their engagement in 2015, but they mended the following year.