Kim Kardashian styles Super Bowl halftime announcement with Chanel ‘Barbie’ necklace

Kim Kardashian may have been rooting for the “Barbie” in her while announcing a performer for Super Bowl halftime.



Usher was revealed on Sunday as the Super Bowl halftime performer, and Kim Kardashian contributed by adding a very special item.

The 42-year-old reality star wore a basic white T-shirt, jeans, and a vintage Chanel necklace from the French fashion house's well-known spring 1995 Barbie line for a video ad announcing the news.

Her jewel is not only a rare find, but it is also worn by Margot Robbie in the summer blockbuster Barbie movie.

The mother of four visited Vintage Ecoland in August while on vacation in Japan.

She posted a picture online displaying the bejeweled necklace and a pink quilted vanity bag from the same coveted Chanel line.

One day prior to Kardashian's appearance, the founder of Skims photographed for CR Fashion Book sporting a completely different appearance. She had traded in her long black hair for a short buzzcut and sparse eyebrows.



