Katy Perry demands $2.6M from veteran Carl Westcott for 'Mistakenly Selling' her Montecito Mansion

Katy Perry demands millions in lost rent after accidental sale of California Mansion by veteran.

Katy Perry is trying to seek millions of dollars in lost rental income from an 83-year-old veteran Carl Westcott, who claims he mistakenly sold her California mansion while under the influence of opiates.

Initially, Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom had expressed their excitement about the expansive Montecito home, envisioning it as their family "retreat" and the ideal place to raise their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

However, their plans hit a roadblock, preventing them from moving in for three years.

Consequently, the couple now contends that they missed out on a staggering $2,670,000 in potential rental income for the 9,285-square-foot compound nestled in the Santa Ynez foothills.

During this period, Carl Westcott and his legal team have been vigorously attempting to nullify a $15 million deal for the Montecito property.

This deal was signed merely six days after Westcott underwent major back surgery in July 2020.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not only embroiled in a legal battle to take possession of the lavish eight-bedroom residence owned by dementia-afflicted Westcott, but they are also seeking millions in compensation, as revealed in court documents obtained by DailyMail.com.

A representative for the Westcott family shared their perspective with DailyMail, remarking, "The bullying behavior of Katy Perry reminds us that even the brightest stars can cast shadows.

In the spotlight, she sings of love and compassion, but you don't need to look too hard to see that Katy Perry has a pattern of behavior in which she seemingly targets the weak and vulnerable for her own gain."