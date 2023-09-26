Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt cheers on 'Power Couple' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Gracie Hunt supports Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt has endorsed Taylor Swift's emerging romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce,

Gracie Hunt has bestowed upon the couple the title of the ultimate "power couple we can all cheer for."

Taylor Swift caused quite a stir when she made a surprise appearance to support the NFL tight end's team during their victory over the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium this past Sunday.

After weeks of swirling rumors suggesting a budding romance between the pop superstar and the Super Bowl champion, the two were finally spotted together, leaving the stadium together at the end of the game.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of team CEO Clark Hunt, shared her thoughts on the burgeoning romance exclusively with DailyMail.

She couldn't contain her enthusiasm, stating, "Travis and Taylor are definitely a power couple we can all cheer for! Taylor Swift's music has touched the hearts of millions (mine included) and Travis is a great guy."

While Gracie didn't disclose whether she had the opportunity to meet Taylor on that day, there's a chance they might cross paths when the Chiefs head to NYC, where Taylor resides, for their upcoming game against the New York Jets.

Gracie is also excited about the potential global impact of this romance on the team's fanbase.

She said, "Taylor's massive following spans across continents, and her fans are known for their unwavering support.

With Travis' undeniable talent, and Taylor's massive global fanbase, I hope that the Swifties will join Chiefs Kingdom in cheering for the red and gold."