Taylor Swift's fans pitch nicknames for her and Travis Kelce, which one takes crown?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance with the perfect couple's nickname race is on to christen.



News of their connection spreaded like wildfire, fans from both Taylor's and Travis's camps flocked to social media to propose catchy monikers that would cement their status as a "supercouple," joining the ranks of iconic duos like Brangelina and Bennifer.

Leading the pack is 'Traylor,' which has gained substantial traction with over 1,400 mentions on Instagram.

Swifties couldn't contain their excitement, with one enthusiast gushing, "Manifesting Traylor," and another exclaiming, "MY WHOLE WORLD!" For many, the convergence of their favorite worlds brought sheer joy and relief from potential loyalty conflicts.

Even Grazia magazine got in on the action, promoting the #traylor hashtag and promising to "break down everything to know about" this burgeoning relationship in a social media post.

Meanwhile, 'Tayvis' emerged as another contender, though one clever follower cautioned against it, suggesting, "#tayvis sounds like a herpes drug, so y'all better call them #traylor."

Lastly, 'Swelce' has made its presence felt, gaining momentum among Swifties and their partners. A fan expressed their gratitude, saying, "Never been so thankful my husband is so dedicated to watching the KC pregame! My jaw dropped!"