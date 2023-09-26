Kourtney Kardashian's 'rocking' baby news revealed by friend, baby shower note LEAKED

Kourtney Kardashian's Disney themed baby shower.

Kourtney Kardashian hosted a lavish Disney-themed baby shower over the weekend, staying true to the Kardashian penchant for extravagance.

The event featured an impressive recreation of the iconic Disneyland sign, cleverly altered to read "Baby Barker."

Among the festivities, the renowned Dapper Dans performed, guests sported mouse ear hats, enjoyed Mickey-shaped pancakes, and marveled at a profusion of Mickey balloons, all set against the backdrop of a whimsical wishing tree.

Keen-eyed followers of the Poosh founder couldn't help but notice a particular wish hanging from the tree.

This discovery has fueled speculations that Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, may have settled on the name "Rocky" for their forthcoming son.

The wish note affixed to the tree intriguingly read, "May Baby Rocky have... life filled with love."

Unfortunately, the central part of the note remained obscured and indecipherable, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further clues.

The grand Disney-themed baby shower event, which was captured for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, leaves fans in suspense about whether the name "Rocky" will be the chosen moniker for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's impending addition to the family.

The Blink-182 drummer, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, attended the affair while masked, mingling with family and friends.

As noted by TMZ, "Rocky" might just be a pre-birth nickname, a nod to his father's rock 'n' roll legacy. Anticipation is high for the couple's baby, expected to make his debut before the year's end.



