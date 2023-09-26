Taylor Swift accused of forcing people to leave restaurant for date with Travis Kelce

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has allegedly paid everyone’s bill to clear a restaurant in Kansas City after attending her new rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs football game.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker was seen cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game in Kansas City, sitting in a suite with Kelce’s mum Donna.

After the game, which the Cheifs won 41-3, both Swift and Kelce were spotted driving in Kelce’s convertible.



Allegedly, the new lovebirds arrived a restaurant where the singer paid for everyone’s bill in exchange for them leaving the premises immediately.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, a Swift fan claimed that Swift "paid for everyone at the restaurant so that they would leave".



The video, according to LBC, was captioned: "Holy s***, my friend just called me. Taylor paid for everyone’s meals, they had to leave. Not saying where. She is with Travis!"



"I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave," said the fan in the TikTok video.

"They were eating and the waitress came up and said, ‘Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now.’ How freaking insane is this! Oh and of course, she’s with Travis Kelce," she continued.

Taylor Swift has been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after Kelce candidly revealed that he had tried to shoot his shot at singing sensation Swift by attending one of her ‘Eras’ tour shows with a friendship bracelet that included his phone number on it ready to hand it to her.