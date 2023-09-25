Sophia Loren recovering from emergency surgery after fall

Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren sustains several "serious fractures" after fall

Sophia Loren, one of the most enduring movie divas of the 20th century, underwent emergency surgery following a fall in her bathroom at her Swiss home.

The Oscar-winning Italian film star sustained several "serious fractures" to different parts of her hip and femur.

The star's representative has now confirmed the surgery "went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved".

The spokesperson said she had an accidental fall in her home in Geneva on Sunday and had suffered a broken hip.

Loren has had a long career, after being born into poverty in Naples. She went on to become a Hollywood star, winning an Oscar in 1962 for Vittorio de Sica's film La Ciociara (Two Women) about a wartime mother's rape.

