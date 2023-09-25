Sophia Loren recovering from emergency surgery after fall

Sophia Loren, one of the most enduring movie divas of the 20th century, underwent emergency surgery following a fall in her bathroom at her Swiss home.
The Oscar-winning Italian film star sustained several "serious fractures" to different parts of her hip and femur.
The star's representative has now confirmed the surgery "went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved".
The spokesperson said she had an accidental fall in her home in Geneva on Sunday and had suffered a broken hip.
Loren has had a long career, after being born into poverty in Naples. She went on to become a Hollywood star, winning an Oscar in 1962 for Vittorio de Sica's film La Ciociara (Two Women) about a wartime mother's rape.
Meghan Markle reportedly asked Trevor Engelson for divorce in a way that left him 'blindsided'
Prince William and Kate Middleton cheered on their eldest son Prince George as he slayed his school ground
She leaves behind her seven-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, fellow doctor Chidi Ngwaba
Lee Sang Yeob announced his marriage plans with long-term non-celebrity girlfriend
Kim Kardashian branded as the 'hottest woman ever born'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must remain associated with several lucrative projects across Hollywood to stay relevant