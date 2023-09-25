Lorraine Kelly returns to Twitter after triggered by Russell Brand's past remark

Lorraine Kelly reemerges on X - formerly known as Twitter - on Monday four days after social media departure.

The presenter 63, announced she was signing off from the platform last week as she needed a break - a day after she recalled how Russell Brand called her a 'slut' during an 'uncomfortable' appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in 2007.

'Morning. Having a Twitter break - it's all gone a bit dark - find me on @lorrainekellysmith for mostly cute photos of my dog,' Lorraine wrote last Thursday

But on Monday morning she was back posting following her short break as she reshared a few videos.

Retweeting a clip of comedy duo Morecambe and Wise singing she penned: 'So this is what twitter should be for - fabulous !!'

After announcing her break from Twitter last Thursday fans took to the comment section, telling the TV favourite they were sad she was going but could understand.

Followers wrote: 'Don't blame you but it's a shame that you need to' and 'I have to say I agree with you Lorraine X'.

'Totally agree,' said another.

It came hours after Lorraine recalled how comedian Russell called her 'a slut' during a TV chat show in 2007.

Referring to their joint appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lorraine admitted 'that's uncomfortable to watch that now'.