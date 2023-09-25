Prince Harry treated as non-royal in UK, not allowed to stay in Windsor: report

Prince Harry treated as non-royal in UK, not allowed to stay in Windsor

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry was seemingly treated as non-royal in his own country as he was reportedly not allowed to stay at Windsor Castle when he travelled to London for a charity event during Queen Elizabeth's first anniversary of death earlier this month.



The Duke of Sussex arrived in London to attend the annual WellChild Awards on 7 September, which fell on the eve of her granny's first anniversary of death.

Harry, 39, was not allowed to stay in the royal residence. He then sought a permission to visit the late Queen's grave at St George’s chapel in Windsor, which he did on 8 September.



The disgruntled royal did not meet his father King Charles, who was in Balmoral at the time, on this visit, the Duke was not permitted to stay in the Castle.

The Buckingham Palace, according to reports, was unable to grant Harry’s last-minute accommodation request. Harry even contacted the Palace after details of his visit, the first since he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage, were finalised.



The Duke's team, according to telegraph, shared the itinerary for his 24-hour visit. In response, the palace allegedly asked Harry to put in a formal request as it remained unclear whether King Charles had been made aware of this communication.

He is said to have expressed his desire to meet his father, King Charles, and stay with him, before Harry flew to Dusseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games. The palace, as per insider, responded as saying that the King would be at Balmoral Castle on those dates, with an offer for Harry to join his father at the Scottish estate.

there was an opportunity for father and son to meet face to face, after Harry’s relationship with the royal family became strained in the months since he and Meghan relocated to the US after quitting the royal jobs.

However, some royal critics explained the situation in their own words, claiming that Harry was treated as non-royal during his last visit to the UK. The Duke is next scheduled to visit the country in January, when his case against a media group goes to trial.