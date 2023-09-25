Meghan Markle urging ‘heartbroken’ Prince Harry to ‘move on’ from royal rift

Meghan Markle is doing everything to support her heartbroken husband Prince Harry, to help him move on from the royal rift.

The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his father King Charles and brother Prince William due to the bitter royal rift, but yearns for a reunion with them, a confidential source close to the Harry and Meghan told Heat magazine.

Harry ‘feels a sense of longing’ and Meghan is ‘sympathetic’ to his emotional turmoil. However, she is of the view that it is time to ‘redirect their focus towards the future,’ the source claimed.

“It pains Meghan to see Harry tied up in knots like this,” the insider revealed. “She knows how tricky things have been, so this isn’t a case of her dismissing or minimising his feelings.”

They added, “But, at this point, she really thinks he needs to pull himself together and look forward, instead of backwards – there’s no way out of the Hollywood game at this stage, that’s their life now and she loves it. There’s nothing he can do to change the past.”

The news comes amid claims that King Charles denied Harry’s request to stay at Windsor Castle earlier this month on account of the alleged unavailability of suitable accommodations.

However, Harry does have another trip coming up in January for which he must give “appropriate notice” if he intends to stay at Windsor, per the Telegraph.

The couple is also reportedly in the amidst of some big plans in the near future relating to their business.