Kendall Jenner trolled for 'bad' Versace runway walk at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner made her comeback to the runway by walking for Versace at Milan Fashion Week last week.

The Kardashians star attended the star-studded Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show with beau Bad Bunny on Friday, Sept. 22.

In photos posted on the lucrative fashion brand’s Instagram over the weekend, Jenner could be seen channeled a 1960s’ diva in a sleeveless white mini dress with an embellished neckline.

The model accessorized her outfit with a matching colored handbag, and had her hair tied up in a high ponytail.

Fans were anything but impressed with Jenner’s lack of effort in her walk, responding to video clips from the runway with scathing remarks.

"Kendall, the highest paid model. Must be nice to come from nepotism,” a critic retorted on Reddit.

"Her walk is atrocious!” another exclaimed, while a third lamented, "Wow she's bad. Like bad, bad."

"It actually shocks me every single time how she gives absolutely nothing..." expressed a fourth.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum previously opened up about working hard to achieve success despite getting an easy way in the modeling industry, owing to the connections of mother Kris Jenner.

"Everyone around me, whether it's friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work," she explained in the interview. "Of course I had a platform, and I never took that for granted."