King Charles demands Prince William to offer apartment for Prince Harry?

King Charles may still hold a soft corner for his son Prince Harry, but he is also well-aware of his responsibilities as a monarch.

It was revealed over the weekend that the Duke of Sussex retains his position as one of the King’s counsellors of states, which means step in to rule if necessary. Prince William’s estranged brother retaining the position comes as a surprise since a big prerequisite for the role is to have a UK residence.

Hence to resolve the matter, royal sources told The Sunday Times that Harry could be lent an apartment at Kensington Palace, where William and Kate have a home and private office.

It appears that the future King is unwilling to spare a room for his younger brother.

However, the Buckingham Palace refuted all such reports as “not true” and denying that Charles “could be forced to let Prince Harry stay at Kensington Palace next time he visits the UK,” via Daily Mail.

Previously, Prince Harry was also reportedly denied a room at Windsor Castle earlier this month during his brief London visit.

Apart from Harry, counsellors of state also include Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the disgraced Prince Andrew.

After the eviction from Frogmore Cottage in February this year, per law Harry should have been cut out from the list. Interestingly, the King “had the chance to remove him with the counsellor of state legislation last year, but chose not to,” Dr Craig Prescott, an expert on constitutional law.