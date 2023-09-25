Inside Meghan Markle's 'confusing' fashion choice at Kevin Costner's charity event

Meghan Markle donned a coat at Kevin Costner charity event

Meghan Markle's fashion choice in her latest public appearance sparked conversation as the Duchess of Sussex did not look at the weather report before stepping out in a coat.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser, while speaking to news.com.au, commented over Meghan's unconventional summer outfit, noting that the Duchess of Sussex likely attempted to try to stand out.

Meanwhile, she spoke of Prince Harry's all-black attire and commented that he appeared to be out of place as well.

"Photos show Harry wearing an all-black number, looking like he was off to audition for a Johnny Cash tribute act, while Meghan wore a confusing poncho meets short-sleeved coat number, despite it being about 21 degrees, which might suggest some high-end designer is looking to try and crack the Oodie market," she wrote.

"Why does the duchess keep turning up on warm days wearing big, wintry numbers that make it look like she is off to bobsleigh in Gstaad?

"Answers on the back of a postcard please."

