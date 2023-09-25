Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori using rapper to fulfil lifelong dream?

Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori believes her friends are jealous of her

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori believes her friends are “jealous” of her, as she revels in fame and reputation as the rapper’s wife.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Censori’s pals revealed they were shunted by the Australian native after they got in touch with her to share their concerns over her erratic behavior since marrying the Donda rapper.

“She wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” lamented a close friend. “She shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘[expletive] off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

The former Yeezy employee shot to fame after she was reported to have married West in a non-legally binding ceremony at the beginning of this year.



Since then, the pair has sparked headlines for their many outings together, including their controversial conduct and crude outfits on Italy getaway last month.

“Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye’s muse because it gives her what she has always wanted — fame,” expressed the fan.

Besides blaming the Grammy winner for his negative influence on Censori, her friends also insisted that the architect “knew what she was getting into” by becoming romantically linked with him.