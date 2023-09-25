Selena Gomez makes stylish public appearance after dating status reveals

Selena Gomez makes stylish public appearance after dating status reveal

Selena Gomez raised the fashion bar high in a stylish grey suit after revealing her relationship status in a fun TikTok video.

The Calm Down singer opted for a chic look as she attended an event at Bulgari Hotel in Paris.

The 31-year-old wore a grey suit featuring an over-sized blazer and wide-legged cropped pants.

The Rare Beauty founder paired her sophisticated look with light blue boxer shorts, visible from the waistline of her pants.

The singer also donned a light blue button down shirt over her corset-style top.

Selena accessorised her layered look with a powder blue colour heels and carried a white bag.



The People You Know vocalist who is the most followed woman celebrity on Instagram, often shared intimate moments with her friends.



The singer who often celebrated herself of being single and happy, recently shared a fun video on TikTok revealing her relationship status.



"Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b**** you all stay safe out there," the global icon lip synched the lyric.





