Krayzie Bone hospitalized: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony star is 'fighting for his life'

Krayzie Bone suffers from a rare inflammatory disease called sarcoidosis

Krayzie Bone has been hospitalized after coughing up large amounts of blood on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member is said to be “fighting for his life” at the hospital and is in a critical condition due to a leaking artery in one of the rapper’s lungs.

Doctors have been unable to control the bleeding despite performing an emergency surgery on Krayzie, whose real name is Anthony Henderson.

As per reports, he has been sedated and is currently on assisted breathing at the hospital.

The singer’s band member, Bizzy took to his Instagram Story, and simply wrote, “Pray 4 Kay,” sparking concern among fans.

“Prayers for Krayzie Bone. One of my favorite all around artists. You have gotten me through so much brother,” a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



“Man I grew up with bone thugs n harmony. Praying for you!” another expressed.

Henderson suffers from a condition called sarcoidosis, a rare inflammatory disease causing the organs to become covered in lumpy nodes called granuloma.