Kate Moss, Count Nikolai 'unbreakable' bond shines as they quash split rumours

Kate Moss is giving strong relationship vibes with Count Nikolai von Bismarck as they were spotted together in Mayfair.

The supermodel and Count Nikolai enjoyed a cozy stroll through London's streets. The couple was seen arriving for a late lunch at Claridge's hotel and later leaving as evening descended.

They seemed entirely at ease, arm-in-arm, sharing cigarettes as they strolled together.

Rumours of Nikolai's split from Kate first started swirling when he was spotted heading to a hotel with model Camille Rowe in July.

Before this week, Nikolai and Kate were last seen together in September 2022 and neither have spoken about the status of their relationship.

Kate famously skipped her usual haunt Glastonbury in June while Nikolai opted to attend with friends.

But this week, Kate was seen heading to the Fendi runway show at Milan Fashion Week with Count Nikolai, their first sighting together this year.