Kourtney Kardashian slammed by Mayor for fabricating 'Baby Shower' for poosh permit

Kourtney Kardashian's poosh event was accused by Mayor.

Kourtney Kardashian finds herself in hot water as the Mayor of Malibu, Bruce Silverstein, alleges that her representatives used deceptive tactics to obtain a permit for an event.

According to Mayor Silverstein, Kourtney's event planner submitted an application to the city, purporting that the gathering was a baby shower.

The application specifically requested an "Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event" at a single-family residence.

Parking issues were cited as one of the reasons for the permit application, and the house in question was a rental property, not owned by Kourtney.

The permit application inaccurately indicated that only 94 guests would attend the supposed "baby shower," whereas the actual event drew approximately 600 attendees, all assembled for the Poosh promotion.

Silverstein expressed his dismay, stating, "Not a good look for the city – although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents' peaceful enjoyment of their homes."

He further noted discrepancies in the event's representation, highlighting that it was initially described as a baby shower hosted by the property owner, whereas the event planner had allegedly referred to it as a "rented" space for an "influencer event."

Interestingly, he pointed out that none of the Kardashians themselves were present at the event, which primarily served as a commercial promotion. The guest list included celebrities like Diplo, Ariana Madix, and the Gorillaz.

Mayor has called for an internal investigation to ascertain whether any City employees were complicit in what he believes may constitute fraud.

A City Council meeting has been scheduled for Monday to address these concerns.

Kardashian's team has responded to the allegations, stating, "A guest at the event has confirmed that the privately held wellness gathering for Poosh friends had an attendance of no more than 100 people. Diplo did not attend the event."






