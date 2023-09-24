Timothy West, Prunella Scales celebrating ‘everlasting’ love on their anniversary

Timothy West proves love remains forever!
Timothy has reflected on a decade of coping with his wife Prunella Scales' dementia diagnosis ahead of their anniversary celebration.
The actor, 88, admitted he does miss his wife's 'companionship and creative energy' and the brilliant ideas she had and parties she would love to go to.
The Coronation Street and Emmerdale star said that 'most parties come to Pru these days', as they celebrated her birthday with a garden party last year
Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said: 'We had this amazing birthday party for her in June, which we gave in the garden.' To mark their diamond wedding anniversary in October 'I think we'll have another party. They seem to go well.'
Timothy, who says he first noticed changes in his wife, 91, in 2001, says that the condition is now 'part of their lives' as they adapt to accomodate her needs.
Timothy insists that the couple are 'coping' with Prunella's dementia and receive help in the form of a carer, from Zimbabwe, called Catherine.
Prunella, best known for playing Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, ended her 67-year acting career in early 2020 following her diagnosis.
Prunella and Timothy were forced to quit their Channel 4 TV show, Great Canal Journeys due to her ailing health in January 2020.
