Josie Gibson considers Alison Hammond better host than Holly Willoughby

Josie Gibson is opening up about her preferred co-host on This Morning during a candid conversation.

The 38-year-old presenter has been occupying the helm of the show for the past few months, alongside a constantly changing lineup of co-stars, as Holly Willoughby enjoyed an extended summer break.

This period followed a turbulent time for the show marked by Phillip Schofield's departure following the revelation of his affair with a much younger member of the show's crew.

And after a summer of working with different stars including Rochelle Humes, Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and Steve Jones - she has told how Alison is in fact her favourite.

She told The Mirror: 'Obviously my favourite is Alison Hammond. I love Al – she's got such a special energy.

'She is the kindest person on Earth. You could ring Al and after the phone call, you feel a million dollars.

'You'd never know if she was in a bad mood because she's too busy trying to make you feel good.'

She went on to describe Rochelle as 'the sweetest human on Earth' and Dermot as 'such a great laugh' and good with her son Reggie, five.

Josie added that Steve is an 'absolute dream', whilst praising Vernon Kay and branding Craig Doyle 'hilarious'.

She also touched on her friendship with Holly saying she is 'sweet and funny'.

She explained: 'I have the best job in the world. Holly and I have a great laugh together.'

It comes after Josie admitted her five-year-old son still sleeps in the same bed as her, and shared the reason why.

The star shares son Reggie - her only child - with ex-boyfriend Terry from whom she separated just three months after giving birth.