Kanye West's mask-wearing sparks Italian anti-terror law concerns

Kanye West is in potential breach of Italian law due to his consistent use of a face mask during his extended Italian vacation with his wife, Bianca Censori.
According to Italian anti-terror and public order legislation, wearing items that obstruct an individual's identification is prohibited and could lead to a maximum fine of up to 2,000 Euros.
Over the course of their six-week stay in Italy, the controversial rapper has been spotted wearing a mask in various cities, including Venice, Florence, and most recently, Milan, where they attended Fashion Week.
Venetian officials have already initiated an investigation into Kanye and Bianca following an incident on a water taxi last month.
This incident stirred controversy as Bianca was photographed in an outfit that exposed her bare buttocks while kneeling in front of Kanye.
The legal implications surrounding both the mask-wearing and the water taxi incident are now a subject of scrutiny during their Italian sojourn.
Now, it has come to light that Kanye may face a more extensive investigation, potentially involving the violation of article 533 of Italian law, which was initially introduced in 1977 to combat domestic terrorism.
