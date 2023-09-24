Prince William, Kate Middleton 'fuming' at Prince Harry behind closed doors

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly continued to be 'furious' over Prince Harry’s explosive claims in his memoir Spare.

Royal author Tom Quinn spoke to Daily Express US and laid bare the Prince and Princess of Wales' sentiments for Prince Harry, who has notably put the royal family on blast in his tell-all memoir.

As per his insight, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still feel the effects of Prince Harry’s decision to let the public in on his secret, with Prince William, in particular, being 'a lot more' angrier at him.

Quinn said: "I've interviewed people who worked for Meghan and Harry when they were in England and also interviewed people who worked for William and Kate."

He continued: "And they say that privately there's a lot more anger than there is publicly, especially about the accusation there that William physically assaulted Harry. Apparently, they're furious about that."

"William is really angry about the whole idea that these difficulties should be aired in public", he said.

