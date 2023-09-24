Prince William plans for another NYC trip with kids George, Charlotte, Louis

File Footage

Prince William has openly expressed his wish to bring his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to New York City after the royal visited earlier this week.



While the Prince of Wales was at the FDNY Ten House for his final public appearance at the Big Apple, royal fans asked questions which included of his future plans to bring his and Kate Middleton's children to see the bustling city.

"Will you come back with Catherine and the kids?" one fan asked him.

Prince William responded, "One day, I'd love to!"

During this exchange, others gave him a "I Love New York" t-shirts for the royal children.

In particular one royal fan Alyssa Budihas spoke about her experience meeting the Prince of Wales, and giving him the shirts, in an interview with Town & Country and lauded him saying that she was "very overwhelmed, very happy, very grateful that he was as kind and gracious as that I had always imagined he would be."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince William had traveled to New York City without Kate Middleton as the Duchess of Wales was making her debut as the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.