Russell Brand draws support from controversial model amid sex abuse claims

Russell Brand spoke out following allegations of sexual assault and rape

Russell Brand has gained himself an unlikely ally in model Alexis Ren after being accused of sexual assault and rape by multiple women and counting.

The 26-year-old model pledged her public support to the comedian on his latest Instagram video, in which he denied all allegations and asked for support from fans and followers.

Ren's comment on Brand's post has been pointed out by a Reddit user, in which she wrote, "We support you!!!!"

"I know she had previously said questionable stuff in regards to predatory men in the modeling industry and gave her grace in regards to that," the user affirmed in context of the comment, "and figured she is still internally dealing with the sexual assault/harassment she had experienced, but there is no excuse for this behavior."

"This is especially alarming because she runs a wellness community with her friend Allie Michelle (who also follows Russell Brand on ig) that is targeted to young girls in their teens and twenties," they added.

Over 10 victims have spoken out against the disgraced actor and comedian, alleging predatory behavior at the height of his fame.

The claims against Brand were originally brought to light through an investigation led by The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.