Doja Cat takes major dig at ‘plastic’ Kardashians in her latest song

Doja Cat has thrown shade on the popular high-profile celebrity members of the Kardashian-Jenner family in her newly released song, Wet V*****.



The 27-year-old has released a song from her album, Scarlet, on Friday, sparking a debate on social media because of its seemingly targeting lyrics.



In her newly released song, Doja raps, "Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her a**, And pretty face, plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian."



Several people on social media has approved the rapper’s subtle dig at the Kris Jenner’s clan, whereas, other has shown their disagreement.

A fan on Reddit wrote, "I mean, Kardashian is synonymous with cosmetic surgery in pop culture. It’s just a reference, not that deep."

"She’s plastic as well, so I don’t understand," another chimed in.

Be it Kylie Jenner or Kourtney Kardashian, the reality TV stars have repeatedly admitted multiple times of getting cosmetic surgeries done in old interviews.



The popular American family have often received backlash online for promoting fake beauty standards.



During an interview with Allure in 2016, Kylie Jenner opened up on her biggest beauty mistake that she went too far with her lip injections.

Jenner told, "I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point. I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot."