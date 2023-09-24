Britney Spears set to make big money from 2002 movie ‘Crossroads’

Britney Spears will not just be making a profit from her much-anticipated memoir, bit also from the rerelease of her 2002 film, Crossroads.

Per a report published by Page Six, the popstar, 41, will be receiving money from the “back end,” which is ‘when the contributor of a project gets a percentage of the work’s overall profit.’

The Baby One More Time singer is due to release her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24, and in honour of the release, Spears’ beloved rom-com, Crossroads, will be rereleased in theatres globally.

The movie release will be a two-day only global fan event and will have bonus features ‘never before seen in movie theatres,’ via a press release by Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records.

The movie, which was the singer’s first lead role, is set to hit theatres again on October 23 and 25.

Spears stars as Lucy, a young woman to sets out to seek herself as she goes on a cross-country trip with her childhood friends, played by Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning. The movie was directed Tamra Davis and written by Shonda Rhimes.

The movie’s soundtrack also featured Spears’ chart-topping hit I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, which is also the title inspiration for the memoir.

Earlier this year, the Toxic musician shared via an Instagram post that she “worked [her] a-s off” and went to therapy in order to be able to write and release her memoir.

“You guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too,” she concluded.