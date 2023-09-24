 
‘Downton Abbey’ co-stars attend Michelle Dockery’s wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle Dockery's wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge comes seven years after the actress was left heartbroken with a tragic event

By Web Desk
September 24, 2023
Michelle Dockery, of Downton Abbey fame, is now married to her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge, after they had their nuptials at St Nicholas’ church in Chiswick, West London on Saturday.

For the festivities, Dockery’s Downton Abbey co-stars were also in attendance: Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville, Allen Leech and Lesley Nicol among others.

Moreover, the show’s creator Julian Fellowes, 74, was also on the guest list along with is wife Emma Joy Kitchener – a former Lady-in-Waiting.

The wedding comes more than a year after the couple announced their engagement with a notice in The Times in January 2022.

The actress, 41, who portrayed Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV period drama, was all smiles at her big day holding a bouquet of flowers, dressed in a white satin Josephine gown, in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge, 35, a former talent agent and brother of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was dressed in a dapper navy suit. And Phoebe was photographed wearing a coral three-piece suit by Etro, with her longtime boyfriend, playwright Martin McDonagh.

Dockery was previously engaged to Irish publicist John Dineen, who died in 2015 following a 15-month battle against a rare form of cancer at age 34.

“We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow,” she told the Guardian in 2017. “I don’t have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like … I’ve never been more committed to anything in my life than him. So at the time everything just shut down. Work, everything.”