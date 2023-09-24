Harry and Meghan's Royal rift deepens as Kate and William feel betrayed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, are now at a disadvantage.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser has weighed in on the ongoing rift between them.

Over the years, tensions within the Royal Family have become increasingly evident, with recent months further exacerbating the divide.

Elser contends that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent actions have essentially thrown Prince William, Princess Kate, and the entire monarchy "under the bus."

She opined that while the Sussexes may have achieved some victories along the way, they now appear to be losing the overall battle.



Elser pointed out that despite the Sussexes' repeated criticisms of the monarchy and Prince William and Kate Middleton, the latter couple has managed to maintain impressive approval ratings.

She likened their success to a metaphorical resurgence, emphasizing that Prince William and Princess Kate's popularity remains strong.

Also, noted that Prince William's recent visit to the United States for this year's Earthshot Prize could have played a pivotal role in bolstering their elevated success.

She highlighted how Prince William's commitment to environmental causes and the accolades garnered by the £1 million Earthshot Prize have contributed to his positive reception on the global stage.