Meet Rihanna's son Riot Rose first pictures are OUT

Rihanna and A$AP rocky with their bundle of joy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have unveiled their picture-perfect family of four in a photo shoot.

The renowned photographer Miles Diggs, professionally known as Diggzy, captured Rihanna and the rapper alongside their two adorable children: RZA Athelston and their one-month-old son Riot Rose.

On September 19th, Diggs, the same photographer who famously captured badgirlriri and A$AP Rocky's initial pregnancy revealed pictures in New York last year, shared one of the images on his Instagram account.

The caption read, "It's a FAMILY thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose."

In one image, she was in navy blue pantaboots and an oversized hooded denim jacket, accessorized with layers of striking gold jewelry.

Newborn Riot was clad in a pink onesie, a tiny hat, and miniature Timberland boots.

Rihanna previously expressed her love for dressing her firstborn in vibrant and unconventional colors, including pink.

In a March interview with British Vogue, she stated, "I like to dress him in things that don't look like baby clothes.

"I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men's department, you know."