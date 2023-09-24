Michelle Dockery marries Jasper Waller-Bridge 7 years after tragic loss

Michelle Dockery ties knot with Jasper Waller-Bridge in London.

Michelle Dockery exchanged vows with her boyfriend, Jasper Waller-Bridge, today, in the company of her beloved Downton Abbey co-stars.

The celebrated actress, renowned for her role as Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV period drama, left onlookers in awe with her beaming smile as she departed a London church, hand-in-hand with Waller-Bridge, who happens to be the younger brother of the acclaimed Fleabag creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ms.Dockery was wearing an understated white satin Josephine gown, complemented by a £995 Aspinal of London Florence bag.

Following the 45-minute service at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London, held at midday, she engaged in warm conversations with esteemed guests, among them Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, and Laura Carmichael.

Accompanied by the groom's sister, Phoebe, who sported a diamond ring on her engagement finger, and her partner Martin McDonagh, the couple, along with their guests.

This day held profound significance for Michelle Dockery, who endured heartbreak in 2015 with the untimely passing of her fiancé, Irish publicist John Dineen.

Dineen's life was tragically cut short after a valiant 15-month battle against a rare form of cancer, ultimately succumbing at the tender age of 34.

