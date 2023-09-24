Britney Spears's 'putting finishing touches on' her memoir, symphony of secrets

Britney Spears' is all set to ink-trigue fans with her new memoir, titled The Woman in Me, which is set to hit bookshelves in October.



Britney recently treated her followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her book being printed.

In the caption of her post, she exclaimed, "Putting the finishing touches on my book… eeeek !!! #TheWomanInMe @simonandschuster @gallerybooks" The video quickly garnered nearly 80,000 likes.

What's even more intriguing is that despite her past 'ugly' divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari, Britney has confirmed that he will indeed be a part of the narrative within the pages of her memoir.

Britney, who hinted at personal struggles just last week, secured a whopping $15 million for her memoir deal.

Importantly, thanks to their ironclad prenuptial agreement, whatever she chooses to reveal about Sam in the book will not impact his finances in any way.

Despite a clamor from numerous television news programs, including the venerable "60 Minutes," all vying for an exclusive sit-down with the pop sensation, Britney has, thus far, graciously declined all requests, save for one – Oprah Winfrey.

According to a report from Page Six, it appears that she has little inclination to engage in interviews, citing her past experiences of having her "mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image constantly scrutinized."

A source expressed, "They have not been fair to Britney."