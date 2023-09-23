Leonardo DiCaprio rumoured to be cast in The Dark Knight trilogy: Deets inside

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy screenwriter David S Goyer has recently made a shocking revelation about casting Leonardo DiCaprio in leading role.



Speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goyer, who wrote the three Batman adaptations alongside Nolan, shared that late Heath Ledger’s Joker villain in The Dark Knight (2008) had encouraged to work on the final entry, The Dark Knight Rises.

Goyer mentioned that head of Warner Bros film studio at the time advised that Nolan should take DiCaprio in the third movie as The Riddler villain at the premiere of The Dark Knight.

“We had all these pitches,” he recalled. “I remember at The Dark Knight [premiere], the head of Warner Bros said, ‘You gotta do the Riddler. Leo [DiCaprio] as the Riddler.’

“That’s not the way we work – not to take anything away from him.”

Meanwhile, DiCaprio work with Nolan as the lead in the Warner Bros-produced thriller Inception in 2010.

However, Goyer added that Jake Gyllenhaal was suggested to cast in the Dark Knight trilogy as Bruce Wayne/Batman, a role that ultimately went to Christian Bale and Tom Hardy as the villain.