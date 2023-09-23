Strictly Amy Dowden joining show amid her breast cancer battle?

Amy Dowden expressed optimism about making a swift return to Strictly Come Dancing as the BBC Dance Contest's first live show approaches.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old dancer took to Instagram to extend her best wishes to her fellow professionals and the celebrity line-up ahead of the first live show of the 2023 series.

Amy was expected to miss the new series amid her battle with breast cancer, but she has now shared her hopes that she could rejoin the show in just weeks' time.

Meanwhile, Strictly also included Amy in its 2023 trailer, which introduces all the couples at the start of every show alongside the recognisable theme music.

Sharing her official 2023 Strictly snap, Amy told how she 'can't wait' to watch and support all the couples as she sent them a sweet message of good luck.

She wrote: 'Happy live show day @bbcstrictly wishing the entire team a fabulous show and I know it's going to be amazing!

'I've been kept up to date with the pros and a few sneaky FaceTimes! Literally can't wait to watch and support you all. Hopefully I'll be there in a few weeks.'

Her Strictly co-stars were quick to take to the comments section to send her supportive messages and told how much they will miss her.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in May and began chemotherapy after doctors discovered another type of cancer in her body, meaning she was unable to be paired with a celebrity for the new series.