Katherine Heigl elaborates on why she makes permanent move to Utah

Katherine Heigl has recently explained why she moved to Utah at the first place during appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“I think it was the right choice for our family because I am more centered and aware of what’s going on in their life,” confessed the Ugly Truth star.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum discovered her newfound love in Utah where she lives with her husband Josh Kelley and their three children: daughters Naleigh, 13, and Adalaide, 11, and son Joshua, six.

Heigh pointed out, “You know, it’s odd. I think some people are mountain people and I think some people are beach people. I’m sort of a mountain person and have always been that way.”

The 27 Dresses actress mentioned that it’s because of her mother, Nancy that she made this decision,



“My mom realised, because we went out to LA when I was 17 and hustled and hustled for years, right? And I think she realised at a certain point that I needed somewhere to escape to and kind of clear my head and that grounded me,” recalled the 44-year-old.

Heigl stated, “So we started trying to find, and dreaming about trying to find, that perfect place. And we found Utah and then I started making enough money to be able to afford to that.”

The actress continued, “And we built these houses in Utah that we expected to be more kind of vacation homes, or when I could get away from the hustle and all the work. And we just started spending more and more time there.”



“And it was my husband who finally made it his primary residence on his driver’s license and stuff. And we went. ‘Yeah, I think this is our primary residence. We live here now,” added Heigl.

The Knocked Up star reflected, “It’s a smaller town, I know who my kids friends are, who they are spending time with, I know what’s up with school. It’s just easier to keep my finger on the pulse.”