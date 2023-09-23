Joe Jonas expresses anger over Sophie Turner for showing him as ‘horrible father’

File Footage

Joe Jonas is not happy with Sophie Turner for showing him as a “horrible father” after she filed a petition for children custody.



A source spilled to Daily Mail, “Joe is livid with the latest coming from Sophie, making him look like a horrible father.”

“It is disgusting in his eyes what she has chosen to do. This is only going to be the start of stuff getting messier and messier and messier,” remarked an insider.

For the unversed, Sophie reacted to the Joe’s divorce papers filed in Florida earlier this month. She seemingly accused Joe of “abducting” the children by mentioning the word “abducted” as part of the legal jargon in her filing with a New York court.

The source revealed, “Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids... Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

“With the divorce, Joe is also trying to steer his commitments with the Jonas Brothers tour and just get to the other side. Frustration is the emotion running through him right now and it doesn't seem like that will be changing anytime soon,” explained the source.

Meanwhile, one source also added, “Joe wants to take the high road and have an amicable resolution. He just wants to work out a compromise with Sophie so that they are both able to be present parents in their children's lives. He loves his kids and she does too.”