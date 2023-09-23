Meghan Markle set to share screen with Julia Roberts?

Meghan Markle may surprise fans as she plans 'something big' with Julia Roberts

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to make her Hollywood return, getting closer to megastar Julia Roberts to team up with the actress for 'something big' in the future.



Former actress Meghan, who's not so far announced to return to acting, "made it her mission" to befriend the 'Pretty Woman' star Julia Roberts, a source has claimed.

"They’ve only run into each other a few times, but Meghan’s determined to get closer to Julia so they can team up on something," an insider spilled to Star Magazine.

"The ideal scenario would be for them to collaborate on fashion and wellness initiatives. Meghan is also producing now, so she’d love to find a project to option for Julia," they added.



Julia is known for her leading roles in films encompassing a variety of genres, she has received multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Award.



Meghan previously included the American actress in a list of 10 women who changed her life, admitting: "She was the first person I saw onscreen and thought, that looks like so much fun; I wanna do that."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mom Meghan, 42, gushed: "When I was younger, someone once told me, ‘You kind of look like Julia Roberts in profile.’ It was the best compliment of all time."

Meghan, who said goodbye to acting after marrying to royal family, has insisted she's done with movies, but some still believe that she may return to the screening world and Julia is the one who could persuade her to return to acting.