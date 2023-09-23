Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seemingly snub Prince William with their latest move

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance with A-listers as Prince William ends US trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beamed as they made their surprise appearance at a charity event hosted by Kevin Costner alongside a slew of other famous faces in Montecito day-after Prince William ended his successful trip to the US.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles and in good spirits on Friday as spent times with A-listers at Kevin Costner's $26 million polo field in the California city where the couple and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, reside.

Harry and Meghan, who did not even tried to invite or meet Prince William during his visit to New York City to promote his Earthshot prize, attended Kevin's charity event alongside many famous faces at the star-studded do.

The couple's latest move gave birth to many questions, with some asking why they did not come out to support William. While few others think their appearance with A-listers could be a snub to the Britain's future king who was also in the States for a good cause.

Most notably, the Sussexes reunited with their friend Oprah Winfrey, renewing the memory of their bombshell tell-all chat with the US TV host in 2021, in which they made shocking claims about the royal family.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents were also photographed a short distance away from their other celeb pal, presenter Ellen DeGeneres.

Even pop star Katy Perry's parents were amongst the prestigious guests, who took their chance to ask Harry and Meghan for a quick selfie. They presented host Kevin with an honorary award, before heading back out into the crowd for a 'meet and greet' style appearance.

Meghan and Harry's appearance comes amid King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla's historic visit to France. While, Prince William ended his trip to the US soon after his father touched down in Paris.