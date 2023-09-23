Is Priyanka Chopra reason behind Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa delay?

Is Priyanka Chopra the reason behind Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa delay?

Farhan Akhtar recently explained the reason behind delay of his directorial comeback film, Jee Le Zaraa, stating that the film seems to have a destiny of its own.



During an interview with Variety, the actor revealed that the only issue with the film featuring Bollywood A-listers including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, is the "actor’s strike."



The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared that the SAG-AFTRA strike has put the Quantico actress' dates into a :huge tizzy."

"We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own," he said.



The 49-year-old filmmaker concluded his statement by saying, "It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see."



On August 10, 2021, Akhtar announced the exiting news of directing Jee Lay Zaraa, which left the internet into frenzy.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt."





