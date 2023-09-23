Prince Harry, Meghan Markle support Kevin Costner after divorce settlement

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out in California heat to support Kevin Costner at his One805 charity fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 22.



The Yellowstone star hosted the One805LIVE! Fall annual fundraiser at his and former wife Christine's beachfront estate, days after reaching a settlement in his divorce with her.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the esteemed list of A-listers, including Oprah Winfrey, Adam Levine, and others, at the event dedicated to the advocacy of financial aid and mental health support to first responders.

In a video posted to the official Instagram account of the organization, Prince Harry could be seen presenting Costner with an award, while the Suits alum cheered for him onstage.

Winfrey, who conducted the highly controversial interview of the Sussexes shortly after they stepped down from their royal positions, heaped praise to the charity for their dedication in supporting the mental wellbeing of first responders.

Adam Levine, along with his band Maroon 5, belted out a soulful live performance of This Love at the event.

Costner's estranged wife was not part of the event, despite it being held at the former partners' shared estate.

The twosome settled their divorce earlier this week, months after Christine filed for motion after 18 years of marriage.